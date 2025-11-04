From Flowers To Fields: At-Home Care Provider Gives Families The Gift Of Nature

MENAFN - Pressat) An at-home care service has found a unique and poignant way to honour the memory of its recently deceased patients. National charity Heal Rewilding was recently approached by the owner of the Right At Home service in Nottinghamshire with a special request. The care service wanted to honour the memory of an elderly patient who had recently passed away by replacing the traditional bouquet with a more lasting tribute – sponsorship of a square of land being given back to nature.

Right At Home sponsored a 3m x 3m square of land at Heal Somerset as a gift to the man's bereaved family - a gesture they now hope to continue for all families they support in times of loss.

Heal Rewilding was moved to learn of this emotive new use for its Heal 3x3 sponsorship scheme and hope more people consider this to commemorate loved ones. The idea is to provide a gift that goes beyond the traditional card or flowers, offering instead a small but significant piece of land dedicated to remembrance, reflection and vibrancy of life. Each sponsored square becomes part of Heal Somerset, where land is being rewilded to support nature recovery. Families are welcome to visit the site, walk the land and reflect in a place that is alive with the sights and sounds of returning wildlife.

Heal 3x3 allows people to sponsor a 3m x 3m square of land within the publicly accessible areas of Heal Somerset. For a donation of £20 per square, Heal restores the land through rewilding, helping wildlife return and ecosystems regenerate. It's a simple but powerful way for individuals and organisations to support nature while marking meaningful moments in life.

This is not the first time Heal 3x3 has been chosen as an unusual and heartfelt gift. Sponsored squares have been given to celebrate 18th birthdays, weddings and even naming ceremonies, showing how the scheme can mark beginnings, milestones and endings in equally significant ways.

Anne Downey, from Right At Home, said:“We wanted to offer families something more meaningful than flowers – something that lasts, grows and gives back. Sponsoring a piece of land through Heal allows us to honour each person's memory in a way that reflects both care and hope for the future.”

Speaking about the gesture, Jan Stannard, co-founder of Heal, said:“Grief is deeply personal and this gift of land sponsorship offers a gentle, enduring way for the families who have used the Right At Home service in Nottinghamshire to remember loved ones while contributing to the healing of our natural world. We are honoured that Heal 3x3 can play a role in both personal remembrance and ecological renewal.”

To sponsor a 3x3 square, visit

Ends

About Heal Rewilding

Heal Rewilding is a registered charity working to raise money, buy land in England and rewild it, to help nature recovery, climate action and wellbeing. Through the rebuilding of wildlife populations, community involvement and storytelling, Heal aims to reconnect people with nature and help tackle the climate and ecological crises. It bought its first rewilding site, Heal Somerset, in December 2022, which is open for free access to the public 50 weeks a year.

For further information:

Katie Stearn-Mills, ..., 07594121320

Jan Stannard, ..., 07710 171704

Images to accompany the story are here:

Heal's website is at .