Kajal Aggarwal Reveals What Fascinated Her The Most About Melbourne

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently flew to Melbourne with husband Gautam Kitchlu for a fun getaway.

Sharing her experience with her InstaFam, the 'Singham' actress dropped a video compilation of glimpses from her trip.

Kajal also penned a long note, revealing what all she experienced while she was in Melbourne.

She wrote, "Melbourne. A city that feels like a living canvas. Every corner bursts with creativity, from the graffiti-clad laneways to the quietly elegant cafés tucked between historic façades. (sic)"

Kajal revealed that what fascinated her the most about the city was how beautifully it combines its past and present.

"What fascinated me most was how seamlessly the city marries its past with its present- where Victorian-era architecture stands shoulder to shoulder with bold, contemporary design (its colloquially called Facadism). The balance between preservation and progress is so thoughtfully done; it's a masterclass in historic redevelopment", she added.

Talking about the beautiful culture of the place, Kajal went on to share, "The coffee culture here is truly something else; each café feels like a story brewed to perfection. Saint Dreux became a quick favourite- their Japanese sandos and artisanal coffee are an experience in minimalism and flavor."

"Fine dining in Melbourne is an art form in itself. Yarra Yering's Yiaga, led by the talented Chef Hugh Allen and designed by architect John Wardle, is a sensory journey- where food, space, and storytelling converge effortlessly. Gimlet, with its timeless European charm and impeccable craftsmanship, celebrates classic elegance with a modern twist. And Attica- a revelation. Chef Ben Shewry's creativity and deep connection to Australian ingredients create dishes that are both emotional and unforgettable," she added.

The 'Hey Sinamika' actress further pointed out that Melbourne is defined by an unmistakable paradox - being vintage yet modern, grounded yet imaginative, artistic yet effortless.

"Melbourne is not just a destination; it's an experience that lingers with you, long after you've left", the post concluded.