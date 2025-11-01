EGP 519M Invested To Upgrade Roads, Infrastructure Around Grand Egyptian Museum: Minister

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment Manal Awad received a report detailing the ministry's recent efforts to upgrade and beautify the areas surrounding the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

Awad affirmed that developing the museum's surrounding zone is a key component of the broader vision for the project-transforming the area into a model of integrated urban development that complements the museum's global cultural significance.

She explained that the ministry's work has focused on upgrading the main access roads leading to the museum, including the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road, along with enhancing the public lighting networks to highlight the area's aesthetic and cultural character. The efforts also included refurbishing the facades of buildings and commercial outlets, installing unified and coordinated signage, removing encroachments, and launching greening initiatives to plant trees and expand green spaces along major roads and squares. These measures collectively aim to create a visually appealing and environmentally friendly landscape that aligns with the grandeur of the museum.

Awad emphasized that the ministry's efforts are complementary and organizational in nature, designed to transform the museum's surroundings from a construction zone into an inviting, integrated destination.“Our goal is to craft a distinctive visitor experience that begins the moment tourists enter the area and continues throughout their visit-reflecting Egypt's modern, cultured image worthy of its rich history and ambitious future,” she said.

She added that the project reflects the directives of Egypt's political leadership and the Prime Minister's instructions to achieve a qualitative leap in the country's urban landscape. It also serves as a model for inter-ministerial cooperation in implementing Egypt Vision 2030, highlighting Egypt's civilizational identity while supporting tourism and sustainable growth.







According to the report, the ministry coordinated with Giza Governorate to implement development works along a 7.5-kilometer stretch from El-Remaya Square to the Hazem Hassan Tunnel, with an average width of 33 meters. The total cost of upgrading, paving, and rehabilitating the roads in this area amounted to EGP 232.15m under the Ministry of Local Development's investment plan for fiscal year 2023/2024. The report also noted that EGP 201.15m was allocated to strengthening and repaving sections of the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road, EGP 25.91m to upgrading road lighting networks, and EGP 4.7m to constructing drainage wells and stormwater outlets extending from the Ring Road to the 26th of July Corridor. In addition, around 330,000 tonnes of waste were removed from the surrounding areas at a cost of EGP 57m.

Altogether, total investments reached EGP 519m, reflecting the state's commitment to developing the museum's surrounding infrastructure and enhancing accessibility, safety, and aesthetic appeal.

Awad concluded that these investments not only elevate the visitor experience but also demonstrate Egypt's long-term commitment to sustainable urban development-positioning the Grand Egyptian Museum's surrounding area as a world-class cultural and touristic destination that reflects the nation's enduring legacy and modern aspirations.