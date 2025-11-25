J & K Govt To Begin Budget Discussions From December 1

Representational Photo

Srinagar- As part of the exercise to prepare the Budget for the financial year 2026-27, the Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department will begin discussions on the budget proposals from December 01.

In a communication, a copy of which is in possession of Kashmir Observer, the Finance Department has informed administrative secretaries that the budget discussions with departments will begin on December 01.

The Finance Department will hold deliberations with 36 departments before culminating the exercise on December 16, 2025. The discussions will cover both revised estimates for 2025-26 and budget estimates for 2026-27, including revenue and capital components such as Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), Prime Minister's Development Programme (PMDP) and loan provisions.

As per the communique, the departments have been advised to furnish the Action Taken Reports (ATRs) on the budget announcements, if any, besides complete details on Establishment Budget & FRBM to the Finance department much ahead of the scheduled date of discussion.

The departments have also been directed furnish PowerPoint presentations (PPTs) containing data on staffing (sanctioned, in place, contractual, etc.), trends in scheme-wise revenue and capital expenditure, revenue receipts (over the last five years and scope for enhancement), details of major projects and initiatives, and the total liabilities of ongoing projects.