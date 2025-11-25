403
Erdogan Urges Adopting Stronger Response to Gaza Crisis
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appealed to the global community to adopt a resolute and coherent position regarding Israel’s conduct in Gaza, underscoring the importance of enhanced diplomatic pressure and uninterrupted channels for humanitarian assistance to the area.
“I believe that if the international community shows a determined, consistent and sanction-capable will, it can stop Netanyahu,” Erdogan stated while returning from Johannesburg, South Africa, after participating in the G20 leaders’ summit.
Addressing Israel’s violations of the Gaza truce, he noted that Hamas “is showing great patience in the face of all these provocations by Israel and is adhering to the ceasefire,” stressing that “the full implementation of this ceasefire is essential.”
Erdogan rebuked Israel for reneging on commitments and striking noncombatants, urging all countries to bolster their backing for Palestinians in Gaza.
He emphasized that “Ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid access to the region is an urgent necessity.”
He also reproached the UN for its inadequate response thus far, calling for more forceful UN engagement to confront the deepening humanitarian emergency, which has worsened with the onset of winter.
Erdogan additionally highlighted that Israel is aware that each move it makes in the area is both unlawful and a catalyst for instability.
“Focus less on what the Israeli press writes and more on what Türkiye is doing. The results will speak for themselves. We act according to our strategic priorities and will continue to do so,” he said.
