Naseer Ahmad Wani Takes Helm of School Education Kashmir

Srinagar- Naseer Ahmad Wani formally took charge as Director School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) on Saturday, receiving a warm welcome from officers and staff who pledged support in advancing the region's educational goals.

Addressing officials after assuming office, Wani outlined his priorities with a clear message: students must remain at the center of every decision.

“Our focus should always remain on the students,” he said.“We must work collectively to ensure their holistic growth and development. Every reform and initiative should help shape responsible, confident, and capable citizens.”

The Department of School Education serves more than a million students across the valley, many studying in government-run institutions that continue to face challenges ranging from teacher shortages to infrastructure gaps.

Wani's appointment comes at a crucial time as the department works to strengthen learning outcomes and bridge disparities exposed by years of disruption and digital divides.

The Directorate also paid tribute to Dr. G. N. Itoo, Director General of School Education, Jammu and Kashmir, for his impactful tenure marked by accessibility and humane administration.