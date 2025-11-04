403
Listeria Outbreak Claims Six Lives
(MENAFN) Six individuals have died, and 25 others have been admitted to hospitals due to a listeria outbreak connected to precooked pasta dishes that were recently recalled, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The FDA stated that the outbreak, first reported in June, has prompted multiple recalls of ready-to-eat pasta products containing pasta supplied by Nate’s Fine Foods, a news agency reported on Monday.
Listeria are bacteria capable of contaminating a variety of foods.
The agency is collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate the multistate listeria outbreak.
"Since the last CDC case count update on September 25, 2025, a total of 7 new illnesses from 3 states have been reported, with 2 additional deaths reported," the FDA said, adding that "one pregnancy-associated illness resulted in a fetal loss."
Out of the 27 reported cases, 25 patients had required hospitalization as of Thursday.
The infections have been identified in 18 states, including California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.
The recalled products encompass a variety of precooked pasta meals available at major retailers such as Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons-owned stores, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle, and Sprouts.
These include items like chicken Alfredo, meatball pasta, shrimp scampi bowls, and deli pasta salads.
