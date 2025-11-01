Safety Training Seminars Opens New CPR Certification School In San Mateo, CA

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Mateo, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2025) - Safety Training Seminars proudly announces the opening of its CPR Certification School located at 428 Peninsula Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401. This state-of-the-art training facility provides essential life-saving education for healthcare professionals, hospital staff, and medical students seeking certification or renewal in BLS, ACLS, PALS, and First Aid courses.

Designed with medical providers in mind, the San Mateo school offers a modern and efficient learning environment equipped with the latest simulation technology. Healthcare workers can practice critical skills on advanced manikins that provide real-time feedback on compression depth, rate, and ventilation quality-helping participants achieve the highest standards of resuscitation performance.

The new location supports local hospitals, clinics, and emergency response teams by offering flexible scheduling and same-day certification options. With convenient access from major highways and nearby hospitals such as Mills-Peninsula Medical Center, medical professionals can complete their training with minimal disruption to their demanding schedules.

"Our goal is to make top-quality emergency training accessible and efficient for busy healthcare professionals," said Laura Seidel, President of Safety Training Seminars. "Every class we offer is designed to build confidence, strengthen clinical readiness, and ultimately improve patient survival outcomes in critical moments."

Safety Training Seminars has been a trusted leader in professional healthcare education since 1989, serving Northern and Central California with dozens of offices and mobile training options. The San Mateo expansion represents the company's continued commitment to supporting the medical community with innovative, evidence-based training programs that help save lives.

For more information about Safety Training Seminars, use the contact details below: