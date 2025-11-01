Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Destroy Over 11,000 Russian Drones, Missiles In October

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on Facebook.

In particular, Ukrainian air defense units destroyed:



6 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles;

53 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

17 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

13 Kalibr cruise missiles;

13 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles;

30 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

2,416 Shahed-type attack UAVs;

591 reconnaissance UAVs; 7,930 UAVs of other types.

During October, Ukrainian Air Force aircraft carried out 551 sorties, including about 340 for fighter air cover and more than 120 for fire missions and close air support.

Air Defense Forces destroy 206 of 223 Russian drones

In October 2025 alone, Ukrainian combat aircraft destroyed around 600 aerial targets, striking command posts, logistics hubs, and concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces