403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media City Qatar, QU Host Euronews Bootcamp On Digital, Mobile Journalism
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Media City Qatar and Qatar University hosted the second edition of the Euronews Academy Bootcamp, focused on digital and mobile journalism, which took place over the course of three days at St. Regis Marsa Arabia.
The program offered training sessions designed to provide participants with practical skills and insights relevant to modern journalism.
Students from Qatar University's College of Arts and Sciences, Department of Mass Communication, participated in a series of interactive workshops over the first two days. Sessions covered digital storytelling techniques, mobile reporting and editing, and strategies for using social media platforms to engage audiences.
The final day brought together instructors and representatives from Qatar University, Media City Qatar, and Euronews for a dedicated session, allowing participants to consolidate their learning in a collaborative environment.
Director of Strategy and Excellence at Media City Qatar, Tevfik Ergun affirmed Media City Qatar's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the media sector. "Through our partnership with Qatar University and Euronews, the bootcamp provides opportunities for emerging talent to explore new ideas, gain exposure to industry standards, and contribute to shaping the next generation of media professionals. Initiatives like this support Qatar National Vision 2030 by nurturing a skilled, creative workforce that strengthens the country's media ecosystem."
For her part, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Qatar University, Fatima Al Kubaisi said: "This program with Media City Qatar and Euronews provides our academic community with vital global media expertise. It encourages the critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving essential for building a diversified, knowledge-based economy, aligning with our mission to cultivate individuals who can make a positive impact within society."
This year's bootcamp builds on their previous Euronews Business Media Training, reinforcing their shared commitment to preparing participants for careers in a fast-changing media environment and advancing Qatar's position as a regional media hub.
Media City Qatar Qatar University Euronews Academy Bootcamp Euronews digital and mobile journalism
The program offered training sessions designed to provide participants with practical skills and insights relevant to modern journalism.
Students from Qatar University's College of Arts and Sciences, Department of Mass Communication, participated in a series of interactive workshops over the first two days. Sessions covered digital storytelling techniques, mobile reporting and editing, and strategies for using social media platforms to engage audiences.
The final day brought together instructors and representatives from Qatar University, Media City Qatar, and Euronews for a dedicated session, allowing participants to consolidate their learning in a collaborative environment.
Director of Strategy and Excellence at Media City Qatar, Tevfik Ergun affirmed Media City Qatar's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the media sector. "Through our partnership with Qatar University and Euronews, the bootcamp provides opportunities for emerging talent to explore new ideas, gain exposure to industry standards, and contribute to shaping the next generation of media professionals. Initiatives like this support Qatar National Vision 2030 by nurturing a skilled, creative workforce that strengthens the country's media ecosystem."
For her part, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Qatar University, Fatima Al Kubaisi said: "This program with Media City Qatar and Euronews provides our academic community with vital global media expertise. It encourages the critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving essential for building a diversified, knowledge-based economy, aligning with our mission to cultivate individuals who can make a positive impact within society."
This year's bootcamp builds on their previous Euronews Business Media Training, reinforcing their shared commitment to preparing participants for careers in a fast-changing media environment and advancing Qatar's position as a regional media hub.
Media City Qatar Qatar University Euronews Academy Bootcamp Euronews digital and mobile journalism
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment