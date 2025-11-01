UNESCO Endorses The Celebration Of 50Th Anniversary Of QU

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar University (QU) announced that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), during its 43rd session held in Samarkand, Republic of Uzbekistan, has officially approved the inclusion of the 50th anniversary of the founding of QU in the organization's list of commemorative events for 2026-2027.

The university said, in a statement, the decision follows a proposal submitted by the State of Qatar, represented by QU and the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, and supported by several national commissions of member states.

The approval recognizes QU's pioneering role since its establishment in 1977 in advancing higher education and research, its sustained contributions to community service and national development, and its commitment to strengthening Qatar's academic and scientific presence regionally and internationally, in alignment with UNESCO's objectives in education, science, and culture.

This decision also represents international recognition of QU's standing as the nation's first and leading university, an academic and research hub that has, over five decades, prepared national talents, enhanced the higher education ecosystem in Qatar, and supported quality education, knowledge-based economic growth, research, innovation, and partnerships with distinguished international institutions.

It further highlights QU's contributions to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The decision reflects the State of Qatar's prioritization of education as a cornerstone of comprehensive development and a key pillar in achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, as well as its active engagement within multilateral organizations, particularly UNESCO.

The Golden Jubilee program will feature various activities and events in which UNESCO may participate during 2026 and 2027. These include joint academic and cultural events, research and educational initiatives showcasing QU's achievements, and collaborations with local and international partners to document the university's journey through exhibitions, symposia, and publications that highlight its contributions to Qatar's educational renaissance.

The planned activities and events will be announced at a later stage.

The celebration aims to underscore QU's academic and scientific leadership, reaffirm its role as a national institution and a key driver of human development in Qatar, and envision its future beyond the Golden Jubilee as a beacon of education, research, and innovation in the region.

It is noteworthy that since 1956, UNESCO has supported the commemoration of fiftieth and centennial anniversaries of significant historical events, institutions, and influential figures celebrated by its member states, recognizing their global importance.

Such commemorations aim to highlight distinguished personalities, achievements, and milestones that foster international understanding, cultural exchange, and closer relations among peoples in the service of peace.