TTP Emerges As Dominant Outfit In Pakistan's Militant Landscape

It added that JuA was founded in 2014 by Omar Khalid Khorasani after he broke away from the TTP following a disagreement with the then-leader of the TTP, Mullah Fazlullah.

“In Pakistan's militant landscape, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has emerged as the dominant outfit. This lead largely stems from its quasi-governance model, with centralized leadership and a decentralized operational structure. Likewise, a sustainable stream of financial flows and a vast network of alliances with over 90 groups have made the TTP the most lethal, vibrant, and resilient group operating in Pakistan,” a report in 'The Diplomat' detailed.