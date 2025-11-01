Bangladeshis Seek Freedom From 'Illegitimate Rule' Of Yunus Regime: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 1 (IANS) Bangladesh's citizens are seeking liberation from anarchy that gripped the country following the imposition of the "illegitimate rule" of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in August 2024, a report cited on Saturday.

It added that recent interviews given by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to several Western media outlets have visibly rattled the Yunus regime.

"Coming at a time when the unconstitutional regime plans to pass judgement on the former Prime Minister through a now partisan and indeed irrelevant International Crimes Tribunal for crimes allegedly committed by her and possibly clamp a sentence of death on her. These interviews are a powerful indication of why Sheikh Hasina still remains relevant in the country's politics," noted Bangladeshi journalist, historian and political analyst Syed Badrul Ahsan wrote in Northeast News.

"Indeed, the interviews, the texts of which will not be carried by the media in Bangladesh owing to instructions from the regime, point to a simple yet inevitable conclusion: any move to hold elections by the regime without the participation of the Awami League will render the whole exercise hollow," he added.

According to the report, with around 40-45 per cent of voters traditionally supporting the policies of the Awami League, their mass boycott of an election that would be pointless at best and a sham at worst would only fuel continued and deeper instability.

"Added to Sheikh Hasina's comments are the sentiments voiced by G M Quader, Chairman of the Jatiyo Party (JP), a few days ago, to the effect that no elections can be held without the Awami League and the JP. They are indicative of the winds of change that appear to have begun blowing across Bangladesh's political landscape. And then there are the processions which followers of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have been bringing out in Dhaka and elsewhere," it stated.

The report stressed that Bangladesh's economy remains in poor condition, with citizens struggling to cope with soaring prices of essentials in shops and local markets, while employment opportunities continue to shrink.

"Thousands of garment workers have lost jobs in the past 15 months. Education has been in free fall. Foreign investment, which has been the mantra of the Yunus regime, has not materialised. An increasing number of countries have been refusing to provide visas for Bangladeshis," it detailed.

The functionaries of the Yunus regime, the report said, have been speaking in discordant voices on issues they appear to have little or no understanding of.

“Besides, these functionaries have been observed proffering opinions on subjects that are clearly not in their remit. Some among them have achieved notoriety on social media through lashing out at a below-the-belt level at individuals whose points of view they cannot stomach. Crudity has been weaponised to denigrate those critical of the Yunus regime,” it emphasised.