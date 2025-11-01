One Injured As Russia Attacks Energy Facilities In Sumy Region
"Today, the enemy once again targeted the energy infrastructure of the Sumy community. [...] During the downing of enemy UAVs, a 33-year-old local resident was injured," the statement reads.
The injured man was taken to the hospital, where his condition is described as moderate. Doctors are providing him with the necessary medical care.
"Russia continues to pressure civilians. We are working on restoration efforts – energy workers, rescuers, and all responsible services are involved," the administration said.Read also: Man killed by Russian drone strike in Sumy region
All regional services are currently working to ensure the region continues to operate stably through this difficult period, the administration added.
Illustrative photo: DTEK
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment