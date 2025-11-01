Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
One Injured As Russia Attacks Energy Facilities In Sumy Region

2025-11-01 10:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, the enemy once again targeted the energy infrastructure of the Sumy community. [...] During the downing of enemy UAVs, a 33-year-old local resident was injured," the statement reads.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, where his condition is described as moderate. Doctors are providing him with the necessary medical care.

"Russia continues to pressure civilians. We are working on restoration efforts – energy workers, rescuers, and all responsible services are involved," the administration said.

All regional services are currently working to ensure the region continues to operate stably through this difficult period, the administration added.

Illustrative photo: DTEK

UkrinForm

