Russians Strike Bilozerka, One Woman Wounded


2025-11-01 09:04:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"At around 9:30 a.m., the occupying forces shelled Bilozerka. A 55-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy attack. She suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her head and arm. Doctors provided the victim with the necessary assistance. She will continue to receive outpatient treatment. At the same time, a resident of Bilozerka, who was caught in Russian shelling yesterday, sought medical help," the report said.

As noted, the 40-year-old man suffered mine blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussion, post-concussion syndrome, as well as bruises to his back and arm.

The victim was hospitalized.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and 22 were wounded in the Kherson regio yesterday as a result of attacks by the Russian Federation.

