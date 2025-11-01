403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Reports Deaths, Injuries in Russian Strikes on Kherson Region
(MENAFN) At least two people were killed and 17 wounded Friday as Russian military forces bombarded civilian areas across Ukraine's southern Kherson region, according to local prosecutors who documented widespread destruction.
Russia deployed artillery barrages and multiple drone variants targeting Kherson, the regional prosecutor's office stated in an official announcement, noting extensive damage to civilian infrastructure throughout the besieged area.
The assault destroyed or damaged residential apartment complexes, an educational institution's dormitory, commercial retail establishments, religious structures, economic facilities, private garages, and numerous vehicles, prosecutors detailed in their damage assessment.
Russia has not issued an immediate response to the allegations, and independent confirmation of the incident remains challenging amid the ongoing hostilities that continue to restrict access for international observers and journalists.
The Kherson region has experienced sustained bombardment since Russian forces withdrew from the regional capital in late 2022, leaving the area vulnerable to cross-river artillery and drone strikes that frequently target civilian populations and infrastructure.
Russia deployed artillery barrages and multiple drone variants targeting Kherson, the regional prosecutor's office stated in an official announcement, noting extensive damage to civilian infrastructure throughout the besieged area.
The assault destroyed or damaged residential apartment complexes, an educational institution's dormitory, commercial retail establishments, religious structures, economic facilities, private garages, and numerous vehicles, prosecutors detailed in their damage assessment.
Russia has not issued an immediate response to the allegations, and independent confirmation of the incident remains challenging amid the ongoing hostilities that continue to restrict access for international observers and journalists.
The Kherson region has experienced sustained bombardment since Russian forces withdrew from the regional capital in late 2022, leaving the area vulnerable to cross-river artillery and drone strikes that frequently target civilian populations and infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment