PM Modi Launches Rs 14,260 Cr Projects, Hails Chhattisgarh's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the road network across villages of Chhattisgarh has expanded up to 40,000 kilometres. He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in centre has provided proper housing to nearly four crore people who are experiencing poverty.

"I have also seen the period before the formation of the Chhattisgarh state. I have also witnessed the journey of the last 25 years. I am fortunate to be a part of this moment. We have completed 25 years, and the sun for the next 25 years is about to rise," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally at the Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav in Atal Nagar-Nava Raipur.

Chhattisgarh's 25-Year Development Journey

Comparing the times when there was no road connectivity, the Prime Minister said that advancements have been made to establish National Highway (NH) infrastructure in the last 11 years. "Entire generation has changed after the year 2000. An entire generation has not witnessed the old days when Chhattisgarh was formed. It was difficult to reach villages. There were no roads. Today, the road network has expanded up to 40,000 kilometres in the villages of Chhattisgarh. In the last 11 years, there have been advancements in the National Highway infrastructure," he said.

Improved Connectivity and Industrial Growth

PM Modi said that the road and aviation infrastructure has reduced travel time between major cities in the state, improving overall connectivity. He added that Chhattisgarh has emerged as an industrial state. "It used to take hours to travel from Raipur to Bilaspur. The travel time has been reduced to half. The foundation stone for a new four-lane highway has been laid. This highway will improve connectivity between Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Vande Bharat runs in Chhattisgarh. Cities like Raipur, Bilaspur and Jagdalpur have flight connectivity," he said.

"Chhattisgarh was known for the extraction of mineral raw materials. It has also emerged as an industrial state. I praise the governments and Chief Ministers for the achievements in the state over the past 25 years. However, the bigger credit goes to Dr Raman Singh, who led the state during multiple challenges," PM Modi said.

Welfare Schemes for the Poor

Apprising the public about various schemes that have benefitted the poor, the Prime Minister stated that the BJP government has made efforts for the welfare of the poor, informing that proper housing has been provided to nearly four crore people in the last 11 years, with an increase in the number of medical colleges across the state. "I have witnessed poverty closely. I am aware of the problems and the desperation of the poor. This is why, when I was chosen to serve the country, I focused on the welfare of the poor. For their medicine, earnings, and education. Our government has focused on all this." PM Modi said.

He said that the Vishnu Deo Sai government has provided seven lakh houses to the poor within a year. "Chhattisgarh only had one medical college 25 years ago. Today, the number is 14. AIIMS is in Raipur. Our attempt to provide a life of dignity to the poor. Our government has taken a pledge to provide proper housing to the poor. Over the last 11 years, four crore poor individuals have been provided with proper housing. We have pledged to provide an additional three crore housing units. In the last year, seven lakh housing units for the poor have been provided," he added.

Inauguration of New Development Projects

This comes as PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental and transformative projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore, covering key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy in Chhattisgarh. The Prime Minister, who participated in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, marking 25 years of formation of the state, inaugurated 12 new Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) blocks across nine districts of Chhattisgarh.

Prime Minister participate in the Griha Pravesh of 3.51 lakh completed houses and releases Rs 1200 Crore as an instalment to 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), ensuring dignified housing and security for rural households across the State.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the four-lane Greenfield Highway from Pathalgaon-Kunkuri to the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand Border, being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of around Rs 3,150 crore. This strategic corridor will connect key coal mines, industrial zones, and steel plants across Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur, serving as a major economic artery that strengthens regional trade linkages and integrates Central India with the Eastern region. (ANI)

