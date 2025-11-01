UAE National Team Departs For Thailand To Compete At Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November, 2025: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, has departed for Thailand to take part in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Bangkok. The competition for adults will run from November 2 to 7, followed by the Under-16, Under-18, and Under-21 categories from November 8 to 14.

The team's participation highlights the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation's commitment to strengthening the nation's presence at major international competitions. It also reflects the Federation's strategy to sustain success while developing athletes across all age groups, reinforcing the UAE's leadership in the sport both regionally and globally.

The UAE delegation includes 90 male and female athletes competing across multiple divisions in one of the sport's most prestigious global events, which brings together the world's top champions. The championship offers another opportunity for the UAE to add to its medal tally and maintain its reputation as one of the most successful nations in jiu-jitsu.

H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said:“The championship is a major milestone for all categories within the National Team, from experienced champions who are used to standing on the podium to new talents making their international debut.

“Each group has clear goals, but what unites them all is the team spirit and the drive to represent the nation with pride. This event holds special importance because of the diversity of divisions and the strength of competition. It is a genuine test of the team's readiness and progress. We are confident that this participation will further enhance the UAE's global presence and inspire our athletes to reach new heights.”

National Team Head Coach Helder Medeiros noted that preparations were carried out through an intensive and carefully structured programme designed to build the athletes' physical, technical, and mental readiness.

“The coaching staff focused on improving tactical and technical elements to ensure the team delivers a complete performance throughout the competition,” he said.

“The players are entering the championship with confidence and determination to turn weeks of preparation into results on the mats. The focus has been on more than just physical fitness. We have also worked on team spirit and competitiveness to ensure they perform at their best and represent the UAE in the best possible way.”

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team delivered a strong showing at last year's World Championship in Greece, where the adult team captured nine medals (2 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze), while the youth squads claimed 42 medals (11 gold, 13 silver, and 18 bronze). The team now looks to build on that success and extend its winning streak in Thailand.