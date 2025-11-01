Liquor Worth Rs 75 Lakh Bound For Bihar Seized In Lucknow, One Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 1 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a member of an inter-state liquor smuggling network and seized 575 boxes of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from a truck on the Kisan Path in Lucknow.

The seized liquor is estimated to be worth around Rs 75 lakh.

According to the STF, the consignment was being transported to Darbhanga in Bihar via Chandigarh and was reportedly meant for use during the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The arrested accused has been identified as Vishvendra, a resident of Chimni village under Beri police station in Jhajjar district of Haryana.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team set up a checkpoint in the PGI police station area and intercepted a container truck with a fake number plate. During inspection, liquor cartons were found concealed among sacks of urea fertiliser. A mobile phone was also recovered from the truck.

The operation was led by STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Vimal Kumar Singh, under the supervision of Inspector Mahabir Singh. The team included Inspectors Deepak Singh, Rizwan, Munsif Amin Shamsher Singh, Bhupendra Singh, and constables Ankit Singh and Ankit Pandey.

Officials said the STF team was patrolling in Lucknow when reliable sources tipped them off about a liquor-laden truck. With the help of local police, the truck was surrounded and stopped.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to being part of a smuggling gang run by Sonu Rathi, Gurneet Singh Gogia, and Atul. The gang has been supplying liquor from Haryana and Punjab to Bihar through Chandigarh.

A hidden cavity had been built inside the truck-one side loaded with 210 fertiliser sacks and the other with cartons of liquor from various brands. The consignment was to be handed over to a contact in Darbhanga as per the gang's instructions. The accused revealed that he was paid Rs 1 lakh for each delivery trip.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the seized liquor was intended for illegal use during the Bihar elections, where liquor smuggling remains rampant despite prohibition in the state.

A case has been registered at the PGI police station in Lucknow, and STF officials said that efforts are underway to trace other members of the gang and intensify the crackdown on such smuggling operations.