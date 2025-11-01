Abhishek Banerjee Hits Out At BJP Leader's Remark Over India And Bangladesh Becoming One Nation Again

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party's Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, on Saturday, had launched a scathing attack against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Ranaghat constituency in Nadia district of West Bengal, Jagannath Sarkar, over his recent comments that there will be no barbed fencing at the India-Bangladesh borders if the BJP comes to power in the state after the 2026 Assembly elections.

Banerjee, in a social media post, claiming that the comments by Sarkar prove that the hypocrisy of the BJP has fallen to new depths.

According to the Trinamool Congress General Secretary, Sarkar's public declaration that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, there will be no borders between India and Bangladesh and both nations will become one again, is contrary to the party's allegations against the West Bengal government of not extending cooperation in protecting the border.

"On the other hand, the same BJP government, including @HMOIndia, Amit Shah keeps blaming the West Bengal government for not giving land to 'protect', the very borders their own MP wants to erase!" Banerjee said in the X post.

The Trinamool Congress General Secretary had also claimed if the BJP truly believed in national integrity, the party should suspend Sarkar immediately.

"Their (BJP's) silence will only expose that he spoke with the full consent of top party leadership. This is not nationalism -- this is deception. Fooling and humiliating the people of West Bengal in the name of "SIR" has become the BJP's trademark politics -- A dangerous mix of hypocrisy and betrayal! Look at their own words and decide who's fooling Bengal," Banerjee said.

A video went viral where Sarkar was making this controversial comment at a public meeting earlier this week.

"We make this solemn promise. If we win the elections this time, the barbed fencing separating us from Bangladesh will no longer remain. The two nations will once again be reunited."