Rs 5 Crore For 50 Seconds! Nayanthara's Ad Fee Creates Buzz In Industry
Nayanthara, who is the highest-paid actress in the South Indian film industry, has caused a stir by charging 5 crores to act in a 50-second advertisement.
Hailing from Kerala, Nayanthara has been a top Kollywood heroine for 20 years since her debut in 'Ayya'. She's a pan-India star, and her salary is now a hot topic.
Nayanthara earns 10-15 crores per film, making her the highest-paid actress in the South. She also earns crores from ads, reportedly getting 5 crores for a 50-second Tata Sky ad.
Nayanthara has shattered the norms that an actress's career fades after marriage or turning 40. She's a busy heroine with films in multiple languages and a production house.
Her upcoming Tamil films include 'Raakayi' and 'Mannangatti'. She also has projects in Malayalam, Telugu with stars like Chiranjeevi, and Kannada's 'Toxic' with Yash.
