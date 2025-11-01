403
Trump refutes reports of plans to strike on Venezuela
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has denied reports that the United States is planning strikes on Venezuela, whose government he has accused of supporting “narcoterrorist” cartels.
Media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, reported that the White House was considering operations on Venezuelan soil, identifying potential targets such as military facilities allegedly used for drug smuggling. Speaking aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump said, “No. It’s not true.”
Since September, US forces have destroyed at least 14 alleged cartel boats in the Caribbean, resulting in over 61 deaths, according to a news agency. Trump has deployed a naval armada to the region, including the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, and authorized covert CIA operations inside Venezuela. While he recently suggested that strikes on land targets may eventually be necessary, he denied seeking to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, who is on the FBI’s wanted list.
Maduro rejected the allegations of drug trafficking and vowed to defend Venezuela in case of an invasion, accusing the US of “fabricating a new war” and calling for peace. Colombian President Gustavo Petro also condemned US actions, noting that one of the strikes had killed an ordinary fisherman with no cartel links.
