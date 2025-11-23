403
MI5 issues guidance to help UK politicians to spot spies
(MENAFN) MI5 has issued new guidance aimed at helping UK politicians and their staff recognize potential attempts at espionage or influence by foreign actors, particularly from Russia, China, and Iran.
The document, released by MI5’s National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), notes that the UK has been subject to “long-term strategic foreign interference and espionage” and warns that even casual interactions may be exploited for information gathering, recruitment, or blackmail. Politicians are encouraged to trust their instincts and report anything that “doesn’t feel right” to their security teams.
“Keep track of odd social interactions, frequent requests to meet privately, and out-of-place introductions or engagements. If an approach is vague, involves overt flattery or pressure to respond quickly to avoid missing out, or appears just too good to be true, you should be cautious,” the guidance states.
The advice also highlights that foreign agents often leverage “shared interests and social gatherings” as opportunities to target officials. Online, these actors may pose as recruiters or talent scouts, offering “enticing opportunities” intended to extract sensitive information.
“Everyone reading this guidance cares deeply about the role they play in UK democracy. Take action today to protect it – and yourself,” MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said.
According to the guidance, MI5 documented over 20,000 incidents in 2023 where foreign actors used networking platforms to gather sensitive information from UK officials.
