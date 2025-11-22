Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fitch Revises Georgia's Outlook To Stable

Fitch Revises Georgia's Outlook To Stable


2025-11-22 01:05:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Georgia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at 'BB', Trend reports.

Fitch analysts noted that the gross international reserves increased by 37.2% from the lows of October 2024 to an all-time high of USD5.6 billion at end-October 2025, equivalent to 2.8 months of current account payments (CXP).

“The improvement reflects the central bank's purchases of USD1.6 billion since the beginning of the year and the impact of higher gold prices (USD322 million). Strong tourism revenues (1-3Q25: 5.1% yoy) and money transfers (January-October 2025: 7.1% yoy), tighter reserve requirements on banks' FX deposits, and a broader trend of de-dollarisation also contributed to the increase,” reads the latest report issued by Fitch.

Nevertheless, the rating agency notes that Georgia's external buffers are low relative to peers.

Fitch expects international reserves to stabilise at an average of 2.6 months of CXP in 2026-2027 (3.2 months when re-exports are excluded), although this would still be well below the current 2025 'BB' median of 4.8 months.

MENAFN22112025000187011040ID1110381719



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search