Irish citizens deportation from US increases in 2025
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that the number of Irish nationals being deported from the United States has climbed sharply in 2025, exceeding a 50% rise compared with the previous year.
Between January and September of this year, 99 Irish citizens were removed from the US, according to statistics provided by immigration authorities. This marks a notable increase from the 60 deportations recorded between October 2023 and September 2024. Observers suggest the rise has accelerated since the election of former President Donald Trump.
A representative from immigration enforcement emphasized: "Individuals who are in the US lawfully and have not violated immigration laws or committed crimes have no reason to fear enforcement actions."
Claire Doutre, an immigration lawyer, explained that enforcement of immigration laws has intensified for many, including Irish nationals. "The biggest change is that we are seeing a lot more people without criminal backgrounds, who have been here for years, getting detained," she said.
Doutre noted that many of those being detained and deported originally entered the US legally but overstayed their visas. "Everybody is at risk right now."
One US Navy veteran highlighted the human impact of the stricter enforcement. His Irish citizen wife is facing deportation over two old fraud convictions. Describing the crackdown as "insane," he said the convictions were related to writing minor bad cheques over ten years ago. "They keep talking about all the bad people. Donna is not that person. Yes, she's made mistakes, but who hasn't," he said.
It is estimated that over 100,000 Irish citizens currently reside in the US. The recent figures confirm that, from 1 January to 29 September 2025, 99 Irish nationals were deported—a rise of more than 50% from the previous 12-month period, which saw 60 deportations.
