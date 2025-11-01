403
Montenegro’s Court releases Turkish citizens after claimed knife attack
(MENAFN) Montenegro’s Higher Court in Podgorica announced on Friday that two Turkish citizens, initially detained over allegations of a knife attack in the city, have been released after investigators determined they were not involved.
According to the court, the Higher State Prosecutor’s Office had filed attempted murder charges against the suspects, identified as Y.G. and N.D., based on the victim’s statement and identification record. The investigating judge had initially ordered their detention, but the suspects appealed, asserting they were not present at the scene.
Security camera footage confirmed that Y.G. and N.D. were in their accommodation at the time of the stabbing, which took place in the Zabjelo district on October 26. “Upon review, it was established that the defendants’ statements were accurate — they were in their residence when the event took place, and there is no longer reasonable suspicion of their involvement. Consequently, the investigating judge lifted the detention order,” the court stated.
The court clarified that the decision was not a reclassification of the alleged crime, but reflected that the investigation no longer supported the suspicion of attempted murder.
The initial reports of the incident sparked anti-Turkish sentiment in parts of Podgorica and prompted Prime Minister Milojko Spajić to announce on X the temporary suspension of visa-free travel for Turkish nationals.
Following the events, Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed ongoing communication and coordination with Montenegrin authorities to safeguard Turkish citizens. “Immediately after the incidents affecting Turkish citizens over the weekend, contact was established with Montenegrin authorities, and the necessary measures were taken to guarantee the security of our citizens,” the ministry said.
Diplomatic sources indicated that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held calls with Prime Minister Spajić and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović, conveying Türkiye’s expectations for the protection of its nationals. Montenegrin officials reportedly assured Fidan that measures would be taken to prevent further incidents.
Earlier, Turkish Ambassador to Montenegro Baris Kalkavan had urged Montenegrin authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and cautioned against allowing the case to provoke tensions within the Turkish community.
