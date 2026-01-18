RSF Violations In Sudan Could Amount To War Crimes: UN Human Rights Commissioner

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, warned that serious violations committed against civilians in Sudan by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), including attacks on civilian infrastructure, violence, and extrajudicial killings, may amount to war crimes.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday at Port Sudan airport, Turk emphasized that the Sudanese people's spirit in the struggle for peace, justice, and freedom remains unbroken despite nearly three years of war targeting civilians, calling for an immediate end to the violence and for the protection of civilians.

He highlighted the crucial role of youth, volunteers, and civil society organizations in providing humanitarian assistance and legal support to victims of violations, expressing concern over the risk of a repeat of El Fasher scenario in the cities of Kordofan, where civilians continue to endure extreme suffering.

Turk also voiced alarm over repeated drone attacks on Merowe Dam and the electricity generation station, which have caused power outages affecting hospitals, disrupted irrigation systems, and hindered access to clean water, warning against attacks on critical infrastructure.

He further cautioned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation and food security, noting indicators of famine in Kadugli and the threat of famine in other areas, including Dalang.

The High Commissioner drew attention to reports of field executions and the detention of thousands of civilians by the RSF in El Fasher, calling for the release of detained civilians, efforts to locate the missing, and ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches all affected areas.