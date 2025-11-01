Inter-District Gang Posing As Police And FC Personnel Killed In Peshawar Operation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Peshawar police have eliminated an inter-district gang involved in robberies while impersonating police and Frontier Corps personnel.

The operation was carried out in the early hours of the morning in the Maira Kachori Mehr Gul Kallay area under the direct supervision of SSP Operations Masood Bangash and on the special instructions of CCPO Peshawar Dr. Mian Saeed.

According to details, police received intelligence that the gang was present in the area. When the police team arrived, the suspects opened fire, prompting a swift and effective response. After a brief exchange of gunfire, all four notorious criminals were killed.

Sources said the gang had been active for the past two decades across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining districts, involved in numerous cases of robbery, looting, and highway crimes while wearing police and FC uniforms. Just a few days earlier, the same group had looted millions of rupees in cash and jewelry from a doctor's family in the Jhagra area.

Police officials said the successful operation has restored public confidence and a sense of security among citizens. CCPO Dr. Mian Saeed commended the team's performance, reaffirming that Peshawar police remain fully vigilant to protect lives and property and will not allow any criminal to escape the law.