IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar Backs Bowling Unit To Deliver RCB Maiden Title

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar has credited the team's bowling attack for their successful IPL 2025 campaign so far and backed them to guide the franchise to their long-awaited first IPL title.

Speaking on JioStar's special show 'Superstars', Patidar called the current bowling unit the best in RCB history and highlighted how smart planning and squad balance have made a difference this season.

RCB have already secured a place in the playoffs and are placed second on the points table. They are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial encounter on Friday in Lucknow - a game that was originally scheduled to be held in Bengaluru but was shifted due to "weather conditions".

“In T20 games, having good, experienced bowlers who understand how to bowl in specific situations helps a lot. Your bowling group can win you matches - and even the title. I think this year, we prepared well and picked players based on what we needed in specific areas. It's worked out well, and I believe this has been our best bowling unit so far,” Patidar said.

RCB's bowling lineup in 2025 has impressed both in results and consistency. Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood has been the standout performer with 18 wickets in 10 matches. Krunal Pandya has chipped in with 14 wickets in 11 games. Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal haven't taken many wickets, their tight bowling has applied pressure in crucial moments. Young spinner Suyash Sharma has also emerged as a key surprise element, adding variety to the attack.

Under former captains like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, RCB were often criticised for their lack of bowling depth. This year, the narrative has changed and Patidar believes that careful planning has played a big role in that.

Patidar also praised the team environment.“The vibe and environment in the dressing room is really good. We have great team bonding activities and work well together. Even beyond the playing XI, the rest of the squad takes initiative, communicates openly, and has fun. It's a positive atmosphere,” he said.

RCB have won all six of their away games so far, and the captain believes that it's their adaptability that has worked in their favour.“Whenever we play away games, we don't go in thinking we'll definitely win. But what has worked is that every player has played their role well and assessed the conditions and situations smartly - the surface, the bowlers, the opposition.”

He concluded by saying the team has also focused on preparing for tough situations.“We've discussed worst-case scenarios in our meetings. That's why the results have been good. RCB's batting has always been a strong point over the years, but now we have a complete unit,” he added.