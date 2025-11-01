Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Attacks Mykolaiv With Ballistic Missiles, Casualties Reported

2025-11-01 05:05:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, according to Ukrinform.

“There are casualties as a result of the attack. All necessary services are working. Russia is a terrorist country, nothing new,” Sienkevych wrote.

Earlier, during an air raid alert, Vitaliy Kim, the Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported that the city was under attack from ballistic missiles.

Read also: Oil pipeline disabled in Moscow region – DIU

On the night of October 30, Air Defense Forces in the Mykolaiv region shot down 26 Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

UkrinForm

