Two Dead And 22 Wounded In Kherson Region Due To Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported the news on Facebook.

"Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Ivanivka, Darivka, Ingulets, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Beryslav, Virivka, Kachkarivka, Lvove, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Osokorivka, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson were attacked by enemy drones, artillery, and aerial strikes," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas. In particular, they damaged eight high-rise buildings and 15 private houses.

The occupiers also destroyed a church, a kiosk, farm buildings, private garages and cars, and a gas pipeline. The gas supply has been cut off, and there are currently no threats or fires.

Russian army attacks two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region

Two people were killed and 22 others were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, the number of people injured as a result of yesterday's Russian attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson has increased to 13, with two fata ities.