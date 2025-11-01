403
Maldives enacts first ever generational bar on tobacco
(MENAFN) The Maldives has officially enacted a generational ban on tobacco, becoming the first country in the world to prohibit tobacco use for future generations, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.
“The Generational Ban on Tobacco reflects the Government’s strong commitment to protecting young people from the harms of tobacco and aligns with the Maldives’ obligations under the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control,” the statement said.
The legislation, signed into law by President Mohamed Muizzu in May, marks a major public health milestone. Under the new rules, anyone born on or after January 1, 2007, is prohibited from buying, using, or being sold tobacco products in the country. The restriction applies to all forms of tobacco, and retailers are required to verify the age of purchasers before completing sales.
In addition to this policy, the Maldives maintains a comprehensive ban on the import, sale, distribution, possession, and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. This restriction applies universally, regardless of age, reinforcing the nation’s broader commitment to achieving a tobacco-free future.
