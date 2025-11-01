Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chronicles Of Victory: November 1, 2020

Chronicles Of Victory: November 1, 2020


2025-11-01 03:14:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist," on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Trend presents the chronicle of the Second Karabakh War for November 1, 2020:

- President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Turkish Foreign Minister.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released information on the latest situation in the frontline as of November 1.

- A list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces was announced.

- Armenia violated a ceasefire on the state border.

- The Armenian Armed Forces shelled the territory of Tartar and Aghjabadi districts.

- A video of the destruction of Armenian military trucks loaded with ammunition was released.

- Two 'Grad' missile systems of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed.

MENAFN01112025000187011040ID1110279132



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search