Chronicles Of Victory: November 1, 2020
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Trend presents the chronicle of the Second Karabakh War for November 1, 2020:
- President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Turkish Foreign Minister.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released information on the latest situation in the frontline as of November 1.
- A list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces was announced.
- Armenia violated a ceasefire on the state border.
- The Armenian Armed Forces shelled the territory of Tartar and Aghjabadi districts.
- A video of the destruction of Armenian military trucks loaded with ammunition was released.
- Two 'Grad' missile systems of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment