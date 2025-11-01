Uzbekistan, Finland Unveil New Wave Of Ambitious Joint Initiatives

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek-Finnish business forum results in a portfolio of promising joint projects worth over 1 billion euros, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The announcement was made during a meeting at the Kuksaroy Residence between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, attended by official delegations from both countries.

The discussions centered on identifying pathways to further enhance the comprehensive cooperation between Uzbekistan and Finland, with particular emphasis on the political, trade and economic, investment, and humanitarian spheres. Both parties acknowledged the consistent deepening of political dialogue, the increasing regularity of exchanges across various levels, and the significant intensification of business relations.

During the talks, the sides examined prospects for a substantial expansion of bilateral trade, including the potential establishment of a joint Trade Financing Fund to facilitate reciprocal supplies. They also supported initiatives aimed at creating certification laboratories to promote Uzbek agricultural and textile products in the markets of the European Union.

Priority attention was given to expanding collaboration in strategic sectors such as geology and critical materials, energy, agriculture, digitalization, artificial intelligence, environmental protection, and tourism, among others.

The sides agreed to hold the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission in 2026 and to establish a Business Council. Both sides also expressed a strong interest in deepening interregional cooperation.

Cooperation in the fields of education, healthcare, and labor migration was discussed, with plans set for next year to convene the inaugural Forum of Rectors and Innovations.

The presidents also exchanged views on current regional and international developments, reaffirming their shared commitment to further consolidating the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Finland.