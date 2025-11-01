OTS Nations Keen To Maximize Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Potential

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Nijat Guliyev, attended the 3rd meeting of the heads of railway administrations of OTS member states, held in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on October 30-31, Trend reports via the company.

The meeting addressed priorities stemming from the Shusha Declaration adopted by the heads of OTS states in 2024 and the Gabala Declaration adopted in 2025, focusing on the advancement of multimodal transport along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the promotion and digitalization of railway, port, and logistics operations, the expansion of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway's capacity, and the exploration of the Zangazur Corridor's potential.

Participants at the meeting reviewed the current state of rail freight transport among members of the OTS and discussed ways to boost cargo volumes. Discussions centered on key priorities, including tariff policy, infrastructure upgrades, expanding border crossing capacity, and enhancing coordination across national railway networks.

Delegates underscored the importance of coordinated action to improve transport efficiency and strengthen the competitiveness of transit routes within the OTS region, while ensuring the creation of sustainable and seamless transport chains. The meeting also decided to strengthen the work of the OTS railway working group and hold its sessions on a more regular basis to ensure coordinated implementation of adopted initiatives.