Turkish Clothing Manufacturer Eyes Tapping Into Azerbaijani Market

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)MYN Triko, a company operating in the clothing and textile sector of Türkiye, considers opportunities of tapping into the Azerbaijani market, Metin Akyuz, a board member of the company, told Trend on the sidelines of a business meeting of Turkish businessmen held in Baku.

"In order to strategically enhance our market penetration in Azerbaijan, it is imperative to synergize efforts with indigenous entrepreneurial entities," Akyuz articulated.



He observed that this marked his inaugural visit to Baku for commercial endeavors and emphasized that such initiatives ought to be orchestrated with greater frequency, executed with enhanced specificity, and the advantages for both stakeholders should be optimized to the fullest extent.

"This is very valuable. It is important to strive to make this sustainable in the future.

There may be shortcomings in our company's inability to present its products in Azerbaijan so far. How will we eliminate them? We need to hold more events and cooperate more closely. Why have we not been able to create that synergy so far? We need to evaluate this correctly. We need to discuss the concerns, fears, and factors that hinder business development for both parties, eliminate them through closer cooperation, and create new areas of business," the board member explained.

Akyuz also briefed on his company and assessed the possible opportunities for entering the Azerbaijani market.

"We operate in the ready-to-wear sector in Türkiye and are engaged in the production of plain weave and knitwear (woven or knitted fabric and clothing made from it). We prepare these products for the higher segment, both for the domestic market and for export.

Our main export destinations are Northern European countries-Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, etc. We have not exported to Azerbaijan so far. However, it is important to cooperate more closely with local entrepreneurs to develop our business here. Such meetings will be useful in the future," he announced.

The businessman further spoke about the possibility of opening a branch of his company in Azerbaijan.

"In order to open a branch of our company in Azerbaijan, we need to study this market well and reach mutual agreements. Through such a possible branch, local entrepreneurs or Azerbaijani knitwear manufacturers can cooperate with our companies in Türkiye to produce and sell products here. As a result, synergy and trade activities will be created.

I cannot say anything specific at the moment, since there is no such demand and rapprochement, but if there is a demand, we will put this issue on the table and discuss it for the development of the business.

First of all, the initiative of entrepreneurs should come to the fore. That is, there must be entrepreneurs from both Azerbaijan and Türkiye who are ready to invest. If this happens, we can also fulfill our obligations," he added.