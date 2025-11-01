Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Next Group Of Ex-Idps Arrives In Khidirli Village Of Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) (UPDATE)


2025-11-01 03:14:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 31. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has arrived in Khidirli village of the Aghdam district, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

A this stage, a total of 24 families, comprising 124 individuals, received keys to their apartments.

The handover ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, as well as the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former IDPs who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

