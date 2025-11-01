SOFAZ Weighing Its Options For Potential Partnerships With Chinese Firm

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has cast its net wide, looking to strike while the iron is hot with China's "China Energy International Group Co., Ltd." (CEEC International), Trend reports via SOFAZ.

The fund's Deputy Executive Director, Rovshan Javadov, and representatives of relevant departments met with a delegation led by CEEC International Chairman, Xiaodan Li.

The meeting focused on deepening the existing cooperation under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between SOFAZ and CEEC International in September, exploring new mutually beneficial investment opportunities, and discussing mechanisms for ongoing collaboration.

Both sides decided to keep their ears to the ground and touch base regularly on projects, swapping insights on potential initiatives in renewable energy, energy storage, and waste management across the Gulf countries, China, and the Southeast Asia region.

CEEC International is a major industrial conglomerate offering investments and services in energy, water management, cement production, and large-scale infrastructure, providing turnkey solutions and managing international projects through its dedicated global business unit.