Azerbaijan Explores Emerging Challenges Within Its Banking Landscape
The discussion took place during a meeting of the CBA First Deputy Chairman Aliyar Mammadyarov with the heads of banks, which are part of the Azerbaijan Banks Association Presidium's extended composition.
The assembly also disseminated perspectives on tactical objectives within the domain of regulatory frameworks and oversight mechanisms in the banking industry for the forthcoming timeframe, alongside a dialogue on ancillary matters outlined in the sector's agenda.
