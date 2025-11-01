Azerbaijan Calls On Belgian Investors To Jump On Board For National Projects
The possibilities of implementing mutual investment initiatives between Azerbaijan and Belgium were assessed.
Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli met with the President of the Federation of Belgian Enterprises (FEB), CEO of FIB Belgium company, René Branders.
The meeting underscored the strategic significance of Azerbaijan in fostering relations with Belgium, highlighting that the discussions, events, and negotiations conducted play a pivotal role in broadening economic collaboration.
Attention was drawn to potential avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Belgium across trade, industry, energy, transport, and other key sectors.
The parties evaluated the priorities of economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belgium, examined the progress of joint investment initiatives, and considered the prospects for organizing targeted export missions.
The FEB was established in 1973 by the merger of the Belgian Federation of Industry and the Belgian Federation of Non-Industrial Enterprises. The organization brings together more than 50,000 companies through more than 40 sectoral federations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment