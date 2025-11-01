Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Hungary Explore New Horizons For Cooperation

2025-11-01 03:13:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a meeting with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, to discuss the further expansion of bilateral cooperation, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed the steady progress of Uzbekistan–Hungary relations across all areas, where our partnership continues to grow stronger,” Saidov stated.

He also expressed gratitude for Hungary's consistent support and shared commitment to deepening mutually beneficial ties and exploring new horizons of collaboration within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

