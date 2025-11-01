Uzbekistan, Hungary Explore New Horizons For Cooperation
“We discussed the steady progress of Uzbekistan–Hungary relations across all areas, where our partnership continues to grow stronger,” Saidov stated.
He also expressed gratitude for Hungary's consistent support and shared commitment to deepening mutually beneficial ties and exploring new horizons of collaboration within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.
