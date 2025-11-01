Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Increases Authorized Capital Of Agency For Innovation And Digital Development - Decree

2025-11-01 03:13:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ The charter capital of Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency has been increased, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree approving the move.

Under the decree, the agency's charter capital has been raised from 6.78 million manat ($3.99 million) to 26.7 million manat ($15.7 million), strengthening its financial foundation for future projects and initiatives.

