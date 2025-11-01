Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's CBA Holds Talks With World Bank On Financial Sector Development

2025-11-01 03:13:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank (WB) have discussed the macroeconomic situation, ongoing financial sector reforms, and the development of digital payments, Trend reports via the CBA.

The bank's Governor, Taleh Kazimov, met with a delegation led by Asad Alam, the Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia for the World Bank's Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions (EFI) Vice Presidency, during their visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the country's macroeconomic landscape, reforms implemented in the financial sector, and initiatives aimed at advancing digital payments. The discussion also covered the progress and future plans under the “Financial Sector Modernization Three” project, implemented by the World Bank in cooperation with the Central Bank.

The parties further reviewed the World Bank's ongoing operations in Azerbaijan and discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

