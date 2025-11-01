Turkish Company Targets Azerbaijani Market Reentry With Fresh Initiatives

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Türkiye's“Gama Reklam Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi” has expressed interest in resuming its operations in the Azerbaijani market, Mehmet Özbakır, a member of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Assembly and head of the company, toldTrend.

Özbakır noted that the historical brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, along with their complementary economies, creates a strong foundation for cooperation.

“I closely follow the development taking place in Azerbaijan. If Türkiye transfers its industrial experience here, Azerbaijan could become a hub for exports to other countries, which would further contribute to the nation's progress. I see this as a very positive situation,” he noted.

The official also discussed the company he represents, emphasizing their commitment to resuming operations in Azerbaijan.

“We build fuel stations and implement corporate identity solutions. We previously operated in Azerbaijan but are not active at the moment. In the past, we cooperated with bp (British Petroleum) and carried out its projects in various countries, including Azerbaijan, where we built fuel stations. We want to restore our company's operations here. Our main goal in coming to Azerbaijan is to establish cooperation, expand our business activities, and create new job opportunities together with our local partners,” he said.

The MP also emphasized the country's growing potential.

“Everything is possible here because Azerbaijan is developing. Development means more job opportunities. We cooperate with countries around the world and can also implement new projects in Azerbaijan,” he added.

Speaking about trade relations, Özbakır noted that efforts are underway to increase the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye to $15 billion.

“This is not a large amount for Azerbaijan, as local entrepreneurs are highly motivated and supported by the state. Industrial zones are being created, and the private sector is expanding. In short, this target can be achieved in a short time,” he added.