Azerbaijan, Malaysia Lock Arms To Boost Cybersecurity Co-Op


2025-11-01 03:13:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Service (ESS) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport continues to strengthen international cooperation in cybersecurity, Trend reports.

The country's ESS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia's National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) to strengthen collaboration in digital security.

The agreement seeks to enhance the exchange of expertise and information, support the professional growth of cybersecurity specialists, and foster innovation in technological solutions. Officials said the two sides will also coordinate on incident prevention, joint training programs, and seminars focused on best practices in information security.

According to both parties, the deal marks a significant step toward building stronger strategic ties in cybersecurity and reinforcing mutual support in regional and global initiatives.

Trend News Agency

