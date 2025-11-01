Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan Showing Off Its Strong Performance In Construction And Industrial Sectors

2025-11-01 03:13:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 1. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Baymyrat Annamammedov presented the results of Turkmenistan's construction and industrial complex for January–October 2025, highlighting a positive performance across multiple sectors, Trend reports via the cabinet.

Overall, the production and work plan for the period was fulfilled at 104.1 percent, reflecting steady growth in construction, industry, and infrastructure development. The Ministry of Construction and Architecture exceeded its targets, completing 113.8 percent of planned production, work, and services. The Ministry of Industry and Construction Production achieved 106.2 percent, while the Ministry of Energy reached 109.7 percent, and the State Concern Türkmenhimiýa fulfilled its plan at 100.1 percent.

Infrastructure enhancement was bolstered by the State Agency for Road Construction Management, which achieved a remarkable 103.4 percent of its operational blueprint, alongside the Ashgabat City Administration, which allocated $31.2 million towards construction and industrial initiatives.

Annamammedov underscored that these outcomes signify sustained capital infusion into the modernization of Turkmenistan's industrial framework and the augmentation of infrastructure to bolster enduring economic expansion.

Turkmenistan's construction and industrial complex is a state-driven sector focused on massive infrastructure development, utilizing abundant natural gas and mineral resources to build modern cities and energy facilities and import-substituting/export-oriented industries like chemicals and textiles. Key objectives include innovative development, digital integration, creating optimal social infrastructure, and enhancing export potential through large-scale government-led construction projects and industrial modernization.

