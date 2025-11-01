Tajik Government Reviews 2026 State Budget And Development Priorities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Tajikistan and Chairman of the Government Emomali Rahmon chaired a regular meeting of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, which focused on the draft State Budget for 2026 and key national development initiatives, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

The government reviewed the draft law“On the State Budget of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2026” and the budget forecast for 2027–2028. The 2026 budget projects total revenues of $7 billion-a 31.2 percent increase compared to 2025-equivalent to 33.3 percent of GDP.

Significant emphasis has been placed on social spending. A total of $3.2 billion, or 44 percent of total expenditures, is allocated to education, healthcare, and other social sectors, underscoring the government's priority of strengthening human capital.

Finance Minister Fayziddin Kahhorzoda presented details of the budget draft and the State External Borrowing Program for 2026–2028, which currently includes 52 loan agreements. The program aims to strengthen oversight of external borrowing and prevent excessive debt accumulation.

President Rahmon instructed ministries and agencies to take additional measures to boost revenues through the digitalization of government services, expansion of cashless payments, and the use of modern technologies at customs and border checkpoints.

The meeting also reviewed the draft State Target Program for the Development of Mathematical, Exact, and Natural Sciences for 2026–2030, presented by Minister of Education and Science Rahim Saidzoda. The program seeks to enhance research capacity, promote innovation, and integrate scientific potential into national development priorities.

Other agenda items included proposals on granting settlement status to the village of Tavildara, preparations for the Fourth International High-Level Conference on“Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028,” and the establishment of the Center for the Implementation of the Khutalon Hydroelectric Power Plant Project.

Concluding the meeting, President Rahmon instructed the government to ensure effective implementation of state programs, maintain fiscal discipline, and accelerate infrastructure and improvement works ahead of the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence.

The "Fourth International High-Level Conference on 'Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028'" denotes a sequence of prestigious UN gatherings aimed at promoting the objectives of the International Decade for Action, "Water for Sustainable Development," 2018-2028, with an emphasis on expediting advancements toward Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6): guaranteeing the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.