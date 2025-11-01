Uzbekistan, Finland Tie Knot On Cooperation With Joint Declaration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, signed a joint declaration following high-level negotiations in Tashkent, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

In the presence of both leaders, a ceremony was also held to formalize a package of bilateral agreements, covering key areas of cooperation, including:



the expansion of trade and economic relations;

collaboration in mineral extraction;

cooperation in geological sciences, geological exploration, the search for mineral resources, groundwater and mining;

support for digital transformation, innovation, and enhanced digital connectivity;

cooperation in social protection;

cooperation on implementing a digital education platform in the system of preschool and school education;

cooperation in the sphere of education, science and innovation;

increasing scientific and education potential in the sphere of digitalization and water resources management; cooperation in the field of climate change and environmental protection.

By invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, visited Uzbekistan from October 29 to November 1 for an official state visit.

Throughout his tenure in Tashkent, strategic dialogues were convened to deliberate on pivotal matters focused on amplifying the comprehensive Uzbek-Finnish partnership, especially in the realms of political engagement, trade and economic synergies, investment opportunities, and cultural-humanitarian exchanges.