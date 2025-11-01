Turkmenistan And South Africa Explore Co-Op In Energy, Agriculture, And Logistics

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency)
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 1.
Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, met with
South Africa's Ambassador to Belgium, Thokozile Hasa, in Brussels
to discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation,
primarily in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Turkmen diplomatic mission.
The meeting was also attended by Muktar Bach, President of the
Brussels Africa Hub. The talks focused on expanding collaboration
in energy, agriculture, and logistics. Ambassador Palvanov
highlighted Turkmenistan's commitment to developing clean and
renewable energy, noting that the country's resource potential and
growing focus on sustainability align well with South Africa's
experience in technological modernization of the energy sector.
This, he said, creates favorable conditions for technology exchange
and joint projects.
In the field of agriculture, both sides discussed opportunities
for sharing expertise. South Africa, a heavyweight in the
agricultural arena on the continent, has thrown its hat in the ring
for collaboration focused on bolstering food security and
championing sustainable farming practices.
Logistics and port management were also high on the agenda, with
attention given to South Africa's advanced transport
infrastructure, including the largest port in Africa. The parties
agreed that expanding logistics collaboration could strengthen
connectivity between the African and Central Asian regions.
The ambassadors discussed plans to organize business missions
between the two countries to establish direct contacts between
enterprises and investment institutions. Ambassador Hasa confirmed
South Africa's readiness to support this initiative.
In addition, the meeting touched on preparations for the
upcoming G20 summit in South Africa in November, where Turkmenistan
is expected to take part in side events on energy security. The
diplomats also proposed launching a new dialogue platform in
Brussels to bring together ambassadors of the African Union and
Central Asian states to deepen interregional economic and
diplomatic ties.
To note, the G20 Johannesburg Summit represents the twentieth
convening of the Group of Twenty, an assembly of executive leaders
and governmental heads scheduled for the dates of 22 to 23 November
2025. The inaugural G20 summit is set to convene in Johannesburg,
South Africa, marking a significant milestone on the African
continent.
