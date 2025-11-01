Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan And South Africa Explore Co-Op In Energy, Agriculture, And Logistics

2025-11-01 03:13:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 1. Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, met with South Africa's Ambassador to Belgium, Thokozile Hasa, in Brussels to discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, primarily in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Turkmen diplomatic mission.

The meeting was also attended by Muktar Bach, President of the Brussels Africa Hub. The talks focused on expanding collaboration in energy, agriculture, and logistics. Ambassador Palvanov highlighted Turkmenistan's commitment to developing clean and renewable energy, noting that the country's resource potential and growing focus on sustainability align well with South Africa's experience in technological modernization of the energy sector. This, he said, creates favorable conditions for technology exchange and joint projects.

In the field of agriculture, both sides discussed opportunities for sharing expertise. South Africa, a heavyweight in the agricultural arena on the continent, has thrown its hat in the ring for collaboration focused on bolstering food security and championing sustainable farming practices.

Logistics and port management were also high on the agenda, with attention given to South Africa's advanced transport infrastructure, including the largest port in Africa. The parties agreed that expanding logistics collaboration could strengthen connectivity between the African and Central Asian regions.

The ambassadors discussed plans to organize business missions between the two countries to establish direct contacts between enterprises and investment institutions. Ambassador Hasa confirmed South Africa's readiness to support this initiative.

In addition, the meeting touched on preparations for the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa in November, where Turkmenistan is expected to take part in side events on energy security. The diplomats also proposed launching a new dialogue platform in Brussels to bring together ambassadors of the African Union and Central Asian states to deepen interregional economic and diplomatic ties.

To note, the G20 Johannesburg Summit represents the twentieth convening of the Group of Twenty, an assembly of executive leaders and governmental heads scheduled for the dates of 22 to 23 November 2025. The inaugural G20 summit is set to convene in Johannesburg, South Africa, marking a significant milestone on the African continent.

