Weather Today: Orange Alert For Gujarat As Arabian Sea Depression Moves Closer Mumbai To See Light Rain
The IMD further stated that coastal regions of Gujarat are expected to witness heavy rain and gusty winds, while Mumbai and parts of coastal Maharashtra may experience light to moderate showers and cloudy conditions.
According to the IMD, moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at most places in North Konkan, while many areas in South Konkan-Goa and North Madhya Maharashtra are also expected to receive similar weather. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in South Madhya Maharashtra, the forecast added.Weather forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its warning for Gujarat to an orange alert for several coastal districts, signaling the potential for significant weather disruption.Also Read | Weakened Cyclone Montha may trigger landslides in Bengal, rain threat in Gujarat
According to the IMD, an orange alert has been issued for Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Bharuch, and Surat districts.
Heavy rainfall expected in Gujarat.
A yellow alert indicating light rainfall has also been issued for Mumbai. Raigad, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli may experience thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds, while Palghar is likely to receive heavy rain.Cyclone Montha weakens into low-pressure area over Bihar and Jharkhand
The IMD on Friday said that the remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has weakened into a low-pressure area over south-west Bihar and adjoining Jharkhand.Also Read | Cyclone Montha impact: 2000 people shifted after havoc in Warangal, Hanamakonda
The system, which earlier persisted as a well-marked low-pressure area over north-west Jharkhand and nearby regions, moved slowly north-north-eastwards during the past six hours.
According to the IMD, it is expected to continue moving towards Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Assam over the next few hours before becoming insignificant within the following 24 hours.Also Read | Rainfall in Mumbai, Chennai today; IMD issues orange alert in... | Check updates IMD Weather Update: Rainfall across several regions of IndiaEastern and Northeastern India:
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy showers in the coming hours.Southern India:
Several southern states, including coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Mumbai, are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms. Mumbai and adjoining districts remain under a yellow alert for rain.Northern and Western India:
In Delhi and neighbouring areas, the day began with partly cloudy skies and light haze, clearing up later. The national capital is likely to record temperatures between 22°C and 28°C. Meanwhile, Gujarat and eastern Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive widespread rainfall, with a few regions likely to experience intense downpours.
