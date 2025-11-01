Weather Today: Orange Alert For Gujarat As Arabian Sea Depression Moves Closer Mumbai To See Light Rain

MENAFN - Live Mint) After bringing heavy rainfall to Goa, the depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has started moving towards Gujarat, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue orange and yellow alerts in some districts. On Friday, the weather agency reported that the system was centred over the same region near latitude 19.4°N and longitude 69.6°E - about 190 km south-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 200 km southwest of Diu, 340 km west of Mumbai (Maharashtra), and 620 km northwest of Panjim (Goa).

The IMD further stated that coastal regions of Gujarat are expected to witness heavy rain and gusty winds, while Mumbai and parts of coastal Maharashtra may experience light to moderate showers and cloudy conditions.

According to the IMD, moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at most places in North Konkan, while many areas in South Konkan-Goa and North Madhya Maharashtra are also expected to receive similar weather. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in South Madhya Maharashtra, the forecast added.

Weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded its warning for Gujarat to an orange alert for several coastal districts, signaling the potential for significant weather disruption.

According to the IMD, an orange alert has been issued for Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Bharuch, and Surat districts.

Heavy rainfall expected in Gujarat.

A yellow alert indicating light rainfall has also been issued for Mumbai. Raigad, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli may experience thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds, while Palghar is likely to receive heavy rain.

Cyclone Montha weakens into low-pressure area over Bihar and Jharkhand

The IMD on Friday said that the remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has weakened into a low-pressure area over south-west Bihar and adjoining Jharkhand.

The system, which earlier persisted as a well-marked low-pressure area over north-west Jharkhand and nearby regions, moved slowly north-north-eastwards during the past six hours.

According to the IMD, it is expected to continue moving towards Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Assam over the next few hours before becoming insignificant within the following 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy showers in the coming hours.

Southern India:

Several southern states, including coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Mumbai, are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms. Mumbai and adjoining districts remain under a yellow alert for rain.

Northern and Western India:

In Delhi and neighbouring areas, the day began with partly cloudy skies and light haze, clearing up later. The national capital is likely to record temperatures between 22°C and 28°C. Meanwhile, Gujarat and eastern Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive widespread rainfall, with a few regions likely to experience intense downpours.